Naruto Revisits Momoshiki in Shocking New Scene

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally brought the Code Arc to its anime adaptation, following the events of the manga by exploring the fallout from the fight against Jigen as the deceased Kara leader's protege is looking for revenge. With the manga far ahead of the events taking place in the television series, Boruto's latest chapter is one of the biggest of the series, delivering a wild injury to the son of the Seventh Hokage and bringing back an all too familiar villain to the Shonen series.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 78, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Despite the fact that Daemon and Eida switched sides from Code's Kara Organization to seeking refuge within the Hidden Leaf Village, things have only gotten worse for Team 7 as Kawaki has decided to eliminate all members of the Otsutsuki, beginning with Boruto Uzumaki. In order to make sure that he'd have less obstacles in his quest, Kawaki used a power that Jigen was quite familiar with to imprison both Naruto and Hinata in a pocket dimension, promising to release them once he accomplished his goals. With Kawaki nearly killing Sarada during his battle with the son of the Seventh, it seems that Boruto might have lost an eye to save his teammate.

Momoshiki's Terrible Warning

With Boruto receiving some much needed reinforcements from Konoha's roster, the finale of the latest manga chapter sees Momoshiki giving his host body a foreboding message:

"Well boy, you've lost one blue eye. I think you know this, but this is just the beginning. You'll go on to lose everything in very short order and it can no longer be stopped. The end has already begun."

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began by giving Shonen fans a peek into the future, seeing teenaged versions of Boruto and Kawaki in mortal combat, and it seems as though this latest installment is confirming the fact that the future of the manga is already written.

