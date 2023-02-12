Naruto Hypes Boruto's Code Arc Premiere With New Poster

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting ready to finally returning to adapting material from the manga release of the series, and the anime is hyping up what is coming next with the poster for the Code Invasion arc! 2023 is off to a great start for fans of the Boruto anime as it not only kicked off the year with a full adaptation of the special spin-off, Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust, but now it will be kicking off the Code Invasion arc. Picking up from the events of the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, it's time to get the story rolling in full.

The newest key visual for the Code Invasion arc hypes Eida, one of the major new characters we meet in the manga's iteration of the arc. The anime has yet to reveal her official anime design in any of the promo images or teasers we have gotten, nor has their been a cast announcement for who will be providing her voice. But you can check out a new look at Either with the poster for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Code Invasion Arc (as shared by Viz Media's official Twitter account) below:

A new arc begins tomorrow! 👀



Eida makes her debut in the latest Boruto anime key visual! ✨ pic.twitter.com/lbfP1UUOkX — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 12, 2023

How to Watch Boruto's Code Arc in the Anime

If you wanted to jump back into Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime now that it has finally returned to the manga's material, you can check out the new episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. It's the perfect time too as the Code Invasion arc will kick off in the anime with Episode 287 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Titled "Claw Marks," and airing on Sunday, February 12th, the synopsis for the episode teases what to expect from the start of the anime's next big arc as such:

"The remaining member of Kara whose hope is to carry out Isshiki Otsutsuki's legacy: Code. In order to exact his revenge against the shinobi of the Hidden Leaf Village, he heads off to the former Inner member, Boro's, cult! Meanwhile, Boruto and Kawaki think of ways to deal with Code as well as the looming threat of the Karma embedded in them, and train to prepare for the battles ahead!!"

How do you like the first poster for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Code Arc? Are you ready for this newest phase of the manga to finally hit the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!