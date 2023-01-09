Naruto: New Boruto Opening Sets Up the Code Arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is kicking off the year with a strong start as the anime is gearing up to return to the manga's source material soon with the adaptation of the Code arc in just a few more weeks, and the newest opening theme sequence for the series is setting the stage for the major arc to come! The anime announced last year that the series would be picking up 2023 with an adaptation of the Sasuke's Story spin-off, and this got started with the newest episode of the series. But the real heavy hitter arc will be coming soon after.

Following the anime's adaptation of Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust with the latest episodes this month, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will officially be picking up with the Code arc from the series next. This includes the introduction of some major heavy hitters fans are still reacting to in the manga's newest chapters, and that is what is getting set up with the newest opening theme sequence that you can check out below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Boruto Opening 12 by Asian Kung-fu Generation! pic.twitter.com/X2rDKJ0bxO — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 8, 2023

What is Coming in Boruto's Code Arc?

The Code arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations picks up after the events of the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, and sees Code (as the final remnant of Kara) recruit two of Kara's hidden android weapons that you can see the first glimpse of in the newest opening. It's not exactly a full tease of what's to come as the opening features a lot of action for many of the other young shinobi teams that don't really get much time in the manga, so there's still a good bit of mystery here for fans watching the anime.

The Code arc is the next proper canonical story in the series, and that means now is the perfect time to catch up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime as it's going to introduce some pretty big elements that the manga's still reckoning with. But what are you most excited to see from the Boruto anime's take on the Code arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!