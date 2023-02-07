Naruto Cosplay Shows Off Sasuke's Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has recently wrapped up a full adaptation of a major Sasuke Uchiha spin-off story in the anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to demonstrate why fans love the fighter by showing off his power! The year kicked off with a huge new story focused on Sasuke and Sakura as the anime took on the spin-off, Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust. This spin-off helped to show some rarely seen sides of the cool headed and mysterious shinobi, and helped to further emphasize why fans are still in love with him all these years later.

Sasuke continues to be one of the core facets in the franchise so many years in, and it's because fans continue to learn about all of these other layers hidden beneath. It's a far cry from when he was at his deadliest as well with the use of dangerous powers, and when the Hidden Leaf Village was his main target. Artist yaizaperezs has brought fans back to this deadly phase of Sasuke's life in Naruto: Shippuden with some awesome cosplay on TikTok! Check it out:

What's Next for Sasuke in Naruto?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is finally returning to the anime's material with its next episode as it will be adapting the Code Invasion arc. This is the first return to the events of the manga in a little over a year or so, and will finally be properly picking up from the events of the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki. As for Sasuke, he like Naruto, is also going to be dealing with a significant loss in power and thus is running out of options as to deal with whatever major threat is coming his way next.

With the anime finally picking up with the Code Invasion arc, Boruto and Kawaki are going to need all the help they can get as the final Kara member makes his move on the rest of them to get revenge for Isshiki. But that won't be the only wrinkle added to the equation as there will be some key new characters, big moves for many of the others, and plenty more to keep track of over the anime for the next few weeks.

What are you hoping to see from Sasuke in Boruto's anime future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!