Boruto Reveals One Surprising Reason Konoha Could Fall

If there is one thing Naruto knows how to do, it is keep the Hidden Leaf on its toes. For decades now, the manga has kept Naruto's hometown on the brink of some kind of devastation. From ambushes to wars and political coups, the Hidden Leaf has endured it all, and now Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has put a very different threat on the table.

The whole thing came to light today as Boruto: Two Blue Vortex put out chapter six. It was there fans got a look at Shikamaru has he continues overseeing the Hidden Leaf in Naruto's absence. For three years, Shikamaru has stood as the temporary Hokage despite most thinking Naruto is dead. So when the manga put out its new chapter, the village elders laid their cards.

"Boruto at the very least must be eliminated," one of the elders shares. "The issue reflects on Konoha's honor, especially in regards to the attempted murder of Uzumaki Kawaki. The daimyo are all beyond furious... never mind the next fiscal budget... the continued existence of our village is in danger."

So there you have it. The loss of Naruto impacted the series on a global level. From Konoha to Fire Country and the entire ninja world, Naruto's so-called death cannot be forgiven. The turmoil has put the Hidden Leaf on the brink once more, and according to this elder, a thin budget could spell the end of it all.

Of course, Naruto is far from dead, and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is starting to clue people in on that fact. Shikamaru has learned about Kawaki's lie, leaving him to ally himself secret with Boruto. Now, the question remains how long the Hidden Leaf can sit in shambles before someone tries to take it down a peg.

Want to know more about Boruto's sequel? You can read up on the manga's official synopsis below:

"Years have passed since Naruto and Sasuke teamed up to defeat Kaguya, the progenitor of chakra and the greatest threat the ninja world has ever faced. Times are now peaceful and the new generation of shinobi has not experienced the same hardships as its parents. Perhaps that is why Boruto would rather play video games than train. However, one passion does burn deep in this ninja boy's heart, and that is the desire to defeat his father! With everyone's memories having been altered, Boruto finds himself being hunted by his own village. After escaping with Sasuke, what future awaits Boruto...?"

What do you think about this latest Hidden Leaf teaser? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!