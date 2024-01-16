Viral Naruto Cosplay Recreates Kankuro's Puppets IRL

Over on TikTok, Naruto is going viral all thanks to Numerical Cosplay's real-life take on Kankuro and his puppets.

If there is one thing the Naruto fandom knows how to do, it is cosplay. The community is absolutely massive, and over the decades, fans have honed in on their favorite ninjas. This means most of the Hidden Leaf's heroes have been gifted epic looks. Now, the Hidden Sand is coming into focus with an epic cosplay, and we have a TikTok fan to thank!

As you can see below, the work comes courtesy of Numerical Cosplay. The cosplay artist is a big fan of Naruto, and they've been working on special project for years now. After all, Numerical Cosplay wanted to bring Kankuro to life, and that meant figuring out how to craft the ninja's puppets IRL.

Obviously, all the work and planning paid off as the cosplayer's project has gone viral. Numerical Cosplay managed to make a life-size replica of Kankuro's favorite puppet. Karasu looks downright terrifying in this cosplay video, and that is just what Kankuro would love to hear. From its movement to its articulation, this IRL piece is nothing short of impressive. The cables used to manipulate even glow blue like Kankuro's chakra when charged, so this project deserves two thumbs up.

Of course, this latest Naruto masterpiece has the cosplay community looking for its next big project. If you want to see more work from Numerical Cosplay, you can find them here on TikTok. As for Kankuro, well – the ninja is always available thanks to Naruto. You can find the anime streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Naruto below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

What do you think about this impressive Naruto cosplay? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!