Naruto Shares Another Connection Between Boruto and Kawaki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared another secret connection Kawaki has with Boruto Uzumaki with the newest chapter of the series! The manga is currently in the midst of putting the pieces together for its next major conflict against Code and the remnants of Kara, and one of the most intriguing moving parts has been how Kawaki is adjusting to his new lack of Karma and power to fight alongside the others. But as he continues to reflect on his loss of abilities, other abilities have made themselves known like with the newest chapter that's revealed a new one between he and Boruto.

The newest chapter of the series sets the final piece of the puzzle in motion between Kawaki and Code, and through Kawaki evading the Hidden Leaf Village's constant monitoring, Kawaki ends up figuring out that he has the ability to completely hide his chakra signature. But as part of figuring out this ability, he also figures out that he and Boruto share a much deeper affinity as Boruto is the only one who can keep tabs on Kawaki when he does this.

Chapter 61 reveals that Kawaki's being monitored by the Hidden Leaf as Shikamaru and the others still believe he's Code's next major target, and after getting frustrated with them Kawaki figures out how to hide his chakra and use a shadow clone as a decoy. All the while, Boruto senses that Kawaki's left the house and is using that clone as a decoy. But although Kawaki shouldn't be tracked, Boruto is able to keep tabs on him.

Kawaki realizes that Boruto has been able to sense him as well, and he figures it's either due to the fact that the two of them are Otsutsuki, or special waves emitting from the two of them allow them to track one another. This makes a lot of sense when you remember that the Otsutsuki Clan always travels in pairs. This seems to be the case with Kawaki and Boruto now, and perhaps their extended Otsutsuki transformations is now granting them the same hidden abilities of the clan itself that are only known to the actual members.

But what do you think of this new connection between Boruto and Kawaki?