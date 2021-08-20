Naruto Sets Up the Hidden Leaf's Next Invasion

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has brought back creator Masashi Kishimoto as a writer to tell the next chapter in the war between the Kara Organization and the Hidden Leaf Village, and with both sides suffering severe casualties following their latest confrontation, a new invasion on Konoha is set to begin. With Code looking to score revenge against the major players of Konoha, the young villain has assembled a new crew to back him up to create a new version of Kara and is seeking to claim revenge against those who threw a major wrench into the plans of the Otsutsuki.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 61, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

With Jigen now deceased following his battle against Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki, the Kara Organization is being run by the up and comer Code, who was originally set to be a Vessel. Unable to make the cut, Code was implored by the spirit of Jigen to avenge his death and began rebuilding Kara from the ground floor up with the likes of Eida and Daemon.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With Kara having its sights set on Kawaki, the newest inclusion to the Uzumaki Clan decides to leave the Hidden Leaf Village in order to save his new family from the danger presented by Code and his friends. Using the Shadow Clone Jutsu, Kawaki is able to slip out of Konoha undetected, with only Boruto managing to see through his ruse.

Code exhibited his power in the previous installments, wherein he can teleport to any area as long as his claw marks are present. Using this in a disturbing member to communicate with Eida and Daemon, Code begins to realize what next step he needs to take:

"I don't know his motives, but if he's alone I can't let this perfect chance slip by. Whatever it is, I'll just ask him directly."

With a crash course between Kawaki and Code looking to take place in the next installment of Boruto, it seems that Konoha will have to buckle up to take on this new version of Kara much sooner than they thought.

What do you think of this upcoming invasion of the Hidden Leaf? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.