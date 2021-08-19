Naruto Explains the Hidden Leaf's Secret Weakness

✖

The Hidden Village is one of the most fortified locations in the Naruto Universe, and much of its protection is thanks to Naruto Uzumaki. The Homage has vowed to risk his life for the village and its people, but there are always holes to weasel through. And as it turns out, the Hidden Village has a big gap in security few people know about.

The revelation came this week when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out its newest update. It was there chapter 61 saw our new generation of ninja chat about the village, and Ino's son made a good point. The Hidden Leaf is protected by a chakra sensory network, but it does have its limitations.

(Photo: Pierrot)

"The system usually only checks your chakra when you enter the village. Since the purpose is only to determine who the person is," Shikadai told his friends. This lax rule might be bad on its own, but this becomes more troublesome after Inojin outs another flaw with the system.

"You can relax," he tells Kawaki later in the conversation. "Unless the enemy is able to erase their chakra signature, any movement inside the Hidden Leaf won't be missed."

So, there you have it. If you want to get into the Hidden Leaf, you must erase your chakra signal. This might seem easy enough on the outside, but don't let that fool you. It is hard to erase one's chakra signature but certainly not impossible. Characters like Pain were said to have the ability, and Kawaki proves he can do as much by this chapter's end. To make things worse, any Otsutsuki has the ability to mask their signature, so Boruto and a handful of foes have unfettered access through the village's security.

Now, Kawaki has used this innate ability to run from the Hidden Leaf, but fans aren't sure why he is on the lamb. The boy seems worried about Naruto getting caught in the crossfire of Code's wrath, but that ship has sailed. Now it will fall to Boruto to bring his friend home, but he's going to have to figure out the whole signature situation on his own first!

What do you think of this hidden Naruto secret? Are you surprised by this overlooked tidbit?