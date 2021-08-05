Boruto Cliffhanger Teases Kawaki's Resolve

✖

One of the most interesting new characters that were introduced to the next generation of Naruto's story has been Kawaki, the former member of the Kara Organization who was originally set to be a vessel for the leader of the clan in Jigen, but with the ninja world now changed, the former vessel now finds himself in a very unique situation. With a new Kara Organization being created under the watchful eye of the new villain Code, it seems as though the dangers facing Konoha are far from being finished and will be far different than anything Boruto and Team 7 have faced.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, Chapter 60, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

One of the biggest struggles that Kawaki has been dealing with in his life is trying to escape the clutches and influence of the Kara Organization, but the latest chapters of the manga, written by Naruto's creator Masashi Kishimoto, have changed fundamentally as Jigen was killed in his battle against Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto. No longer a vessel for Kara, and working toward gaining more strength now that his access to karma has been destroyed, Kawaki now is beginning to realize that Konoha is truly his home.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Having a heart-to-heart talk with the Seventh Hokage Naruto, Kawaki begins to struggle with the idea that he has finally found his place with the Uzumaki family, as Boruto and his kin truly accept the former Kara member as one of their own:

"Konoha. Is this the place I belong? I don't need no Karma. There's still one thin that I can do to protect Konoha...and Lord Seventh,"

Kawaki has formed a truly special bond with Naruto, as the two ninjas clearly have plenty in common, and while the pair might have each suffered a major loss of power, via the loss of Karma for Kawaki and the loss of the Nine-Tails for Naruto, their love of the village is remaining as strong as ever. With Code adding the likes of Eida and Daemon to the Kara Organization, the dangers looming on the ninja world only seem to be growing larger.

What do you think of Kawaki's resolve for protecting the Hidden Leaf? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.