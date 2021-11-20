Naruto Stuns With Hinata’s Big Moment





Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has put the Seventh Hokage in quite the rough spot, especially now that Naruto no longer has the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox to rely on following his death as a result of the battle against Jigen. However, with Boruto and Kawaki currently fighting against Code, the new leader of Kara in the pages of Masashi Kishimoto’s Shonen franchise, it seems that all hands are on deck for the Uzumaki Clan, as the mother of Boruto, Hinata, has gained the spotlight for a brief moment in the latest entry of the sequel series.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 64, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naruto and Shikamaru spend the chapter mostly attempting to find the location of Boruto and Kawaki, who are in a life and death battle with the new figurehead of Kara, but this leaves an opportunity for Hinata to interject. While the sequel series hasn’t given Hinata the opportunity to dive into battle, with her son and husband mostly receiving the lion’s share of action beats, it seems that she’s more than ready to jump back into the fray.

Unfortunately for Hinata, Naruto has different ideas in mind, pointing out that should something happen to both himself and his partner, no one will be left to raise Himawari, especially if Boruto is killed as a result of this new fight against Kara. Luckily for the Uzumaki Clan, the Seventh Hokage still has a major ace up his sleeve, even with the power of Kurama, as he employs Sage Mode to ready himself for battle. The transformation that he learned while studying with Jiraiya allows Naruto to access a serious power boost as well as Jutsus that would otherwise be cut off from himself.

The previous generation, outside of Naruto and Sasuke, hasn’t had many opportunities to fight as they once had during Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, but the threat level of Kara might just see some old favorites spring back into battle.

Do you think it’s only a matter of time before Hinata Hyuga once again hits the battlefield? Which ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village do you most want to see return to the battlefield? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.