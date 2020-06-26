Naruto Explains Why Jigen Had to Be Taken Out ASAP

✖

In the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's manga, the battle between Kashin Koji and Jigen has really heated up, quite literally, and the ninja of Konoha are told by the former head of research and development for the Kara Organization just why the all powerful vessel for Isshiki must be eliminated as soon as possible! With Kashi Koji's identity revealed, revealing the link that he has to the departed Jiraiya, Naruto and company are left with some tough decisions that they'll need to make in order to take down the Otsutsuki vessel in the future of Konoha!

Warning! If you have yet to read the 47th chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations', you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Amado, the turn coat of Kara, has sought sanctuary from the Hidden Leaf Village, revealing details about Jigen and the organization that might be essential in eventually defeating the rogue ninja collective. As Kashin battles against his former leader, the ninja of Konoha bares witness to Koji unleashing "the True Fire of Samadhi" which seemingly is too much for Jigen to handle. With the fire doing the impossible and actually causing Jigen's death, Isshiki, the Otsutsuki currently residing within the rogue ninja's body, is revealed and loses its grip on Kawaki. With Kawaki's karma now completely destroyed, there is now a time table to defeat Isshiki in his true form.

(Photo: Viz Media)

As Amado explains, Isshiki breaking the karma seal on Jigen and revealing his true power means that the bond to Kawaki is broken and the Otsutsuki member can't jump to another body for a limited time. If the ninja of Konoha are able to make use of this time and eliminate the head of the Kara Organization, the threat of Jigen will be stripped from the world forever.

Though Kashin manages to take down Isshiki's karma on Jigen, it seems as if the battle is something of a suicide mission, as the Otsutsuki member shrinks the flames that were previously engulfing him. With his identity as Jiraiya's clone revealed by Isshiki, it will be interesting how this plays out in the franchise moving forward.

Do you think that Konoha will be able to defeat Jigen in time? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.