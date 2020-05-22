Boruto Reveals Jigen's Origins

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced the Kara Organization with a number of mysteries in tow, with one of the biggest of the bunch seemingly being revealed in the latest chapter as the the leader of the Otsutsuki vessels, Jigen, has his origins revealed! With Team 7 and Konoha the Hidden Leaf Village continuing their battle against the sinister rogue ninja collective, Naruto and the other shinobi have been given a serious leg up as a defector from Kara has come to them seeking sanctuary, breaking down what might be the methods for the Otsutsuki to be defeated once and for all!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 46 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into deep spoiler territory for the Kara Organization!

As the former head of research and development for the Kara Organization, Amado, has found his way to the Hidden Leaf Village, the rogue scientist has been spilling the beans when it comes to the inner workings of the villainous band of ninja. As Kashin Koji begins his life or death battle with Jigen, Amado begins to reveal the true origin story for the leader of Kara and goes into detail of his ties with the extraterrestrial beings known as the Otsutsuki.

The Otsutsuki have been a fixture in the Naruto franchise since Shippuden, with the alien beings venturing from planet to planet, absorbing chakra and leaving entire populations for dead. With one of the members of this bizarre race named Isshiki finding himself on the bad side of the "mother of Chakra" in Kagoya, who was also the final villain that Naruto had to battle at the end of Shippuden. With Kagoya injuring Isshiki and leaving him for dead on the planet earth, the space ninja took control of a monk's body, who happened to be Jigen.

Ironically enough, Isshiki seemingly didn't use Karma to take over Jigen's body, but rather, shrunk down his body, flung himself into Jigen's brain, and has been pulling the strings to await for his true body in Kawaki. It's a convulted origin but it makes sense when all the events are boiled down. At the same time as Amado reveals his origin, Kashin seemingly gains the upper hand and may reveal how an Otsutsuki can be killed!

