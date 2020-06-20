Naruto Confirms SPOILER'S Death

✖

Naruto fans had been wondering how to kill a member of the Otsutsuki Clan following Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' previous chapter teasing such, and now as a way of bringing out Isshiki Otsutsuki the fight resulted in a surprising death. As Amado and Kashin Koji kicked off their plan to take on Jigen towards the end of Chapter 46, Chapter 47 immediately brings us back to the fight as the worn down Jigen has trouble defending against Kashin Koji's attacks. Due to his previous battle with Naruto and Sasuke, he is unable to fully defend himself or recover.

Because of this, Kashin Koji's non-chakra flames are able to swirl around Jigen and overwhelm him completely. This surprisingly result in his death, but while this seemed like to be the end of Jigen once and for all this was only the first step in continuing the battle with Isshiki Otsutsuki. Jigen needed to die to bring out Isshiki's true form.

As revealed in a previous chapter, Jigen was actually a nearby monk that an injured Isshiki Otsutsuki took control over and used as a host to his parasitic self. He had been grooming Kawaki as a host because of Jigen's weaker body, but as it turns out, Jigen didn't even need to be alive at all to serve as the host. As Amado explains, Jigen burned to death with Isshiki still inside of his body.

This activated the Karma seal program still on Jigen's body, and although Jigen's body had died the curse mark still activated. As long as the body bears a sufficient Karma mark, it will serve as the point of reincarnation. Because this happens, Kawaki is presumably freed from being Isshiki's host as it was forcibly activated before Kawaki was ready. Apparently, there's a safety precaution in the Karma program to keep duplicates from activating.

But because of Kashin Koji's actions and Jigen's physical death, Isshiki Otsutsuki has officially made his appearance and will not be able to resurrect himself anymore through Karma. Jigen's death was the crucial key in bringing the fight toward its next big step.

