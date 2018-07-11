‘Naruto’ Stuns With A Brutal ‘Boruto’ Death

Over the years, Naruto has become well acquainted with killing off characters. A ton of fodder ninja were offed in the franchise’s original run, and a few bigger heroes were axed along the way. However, the series’ most recent death managed to catch a fair few fans off-guard.

So, warning! If you don’t want Boruto‘s 25th chapter spoiled for you, then proceed with extreme caution!

Recently, the favorite sequel went live with a new chapter, and Boruto had lots to share. The update began with Kawaki fighting Garou, one of the lower-level lackeys of Kara. At first, it looked like the older man had an advantage, but Kawaki made a last-minute comeback.

Readers kept along as Kawaki showed the true power of his mysterious seal, the very one that Boruto also wields. The newcomer became littered with seals as he powered up the mark, and it gave Kawaki the strength to blast Garou to pieces.

The usually prideful man was turned into a blubbering mess as Kawaki prepared to land a fatal blow. Babbling, Garou asked for forgiveness after Kawaki impaled his torso, but the young boy had no room for mercy.

“I warned you,” Kawaki said, “I won’t be saying sorry for only your lower jaw this time around.”

Using his seal, Kawaki was able to rip Garou’s body clean in half. The aftermath even showed the man’s legs sprawled on the battlefield, and there was no torso to be seen anywhere. So, you can see why fans were blown back by Kawaki’s violent kill… Not even Sasuke was capable of that kind of violence so young, so you can imagine how deadly Kawaki will be in a bit.

