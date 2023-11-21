Naruto Reveals Boruto's Surprising New Teacher

Naruto Uzumaki had his share of teachers as a young ninja, and now, it seems Boruto is following in his dad's steps. Since we met the new Uzumaki, Boruto has worked with legends like Konohamaru and Sasuke. And thanks to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, we have been told who the boy's newest teacher is.

Can you guess who it is? It might seem unlikely, but Boruto has found a new teacher in Kashin Koji. Fans were proven correct this week as Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 confirmed the partnership, and it has made Boruto all the stronger.

The update came at the chapter's end as Boruto weaseled himself out of danger involving the Ten-Tails Bijuu. Despite his warning to Code, the chakra beast has become self-aware, and it is using its divine powers to clone people ensnared in its roots. As it turns out, Sasuke is one of those trapped souls, and now Kashin is teaching Boruto in his absence.

Of course, Naruto fans have been gossiping about this team up for ages. In a previous chapter of Boruto, fans watched as the hero summoned a toad, and that power is calling card for Kashin at this point. After all, the ninja is a genetic clone of Jiraiya; It only makes sense for Kashin to have similar powers to the long-dead sannin. After defecting from Kara, Kashin's whereabouts have been left up in the air, but now we know he has saddled himself with Boruto. So in a roundabout way, the boy is getting to experience his own training trip with Jiraiya.

With Sasuke out of the picture and Boruto a wanted man, Kashin has his work cut out for him. We have only seen a fraction of what Kashin's education has given Boruto at this point. So if Kawaki and Code were feeling good about their chances against Boruto, well – they can think again.

What do you think about this latest Boruto update?