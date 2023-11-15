Naruto Pits Boruto Against Code in Epic Fan-Anime: Watch

Two Blue Vortex has been telling a very different story in the manga, and one Naruto fan has brought the battle between Boruto and Code to life.

The Naruto franchise has taken a powder when it comes to its anime adaptation. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on hiatus, Studio Pierrot is planning to release four original episodes of the first Naruto series. One day, the anime adaptation following current events will return, but one fan animator is taking the opportunity to animate one of the biggest battles that has been a part of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Boruto might have used his time wisely during the latest time skip, but his victory over Code is far from assured.

The world is a very different place in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex than it was in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Thanks to the power of the former Kara Organization member known as Eida, the Hidden Leaf Village now sees the son of the Seventh Hokage as a villain, believing that Boruto Uzumaki is responsible for the death of his parents. While Naruto and Hinata are currently placed in a limbo-like reality thanks to Kawaki, Boruto is now attempting to flip the script on the current state of the world and set things right. With a handful of chapters out now for Two Blue Vortex, it's apparent that Boruto Uzumaki has more than a few new tricks up his sleeve while fighting against Code.

Boruto Vs. Code: Re-Match

It might be some time before we see this battle hit the small screen, as Studio Pierrot has yet to confirm when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will return, let alone when Two Blue Vortex will debut. While the odds are overwhelmingly stacked against Boruto Uzumaki in this brave new world, the son of the Seventh does have some essential allies in his quest. Both Sasuke and Sarada Uchiha know the truth behind the state of the world and are working to bring things back to normal.

Boruto Uzumaki returned in Two Blue Vortex with a new take on the Rasengan attack. Dubbed the Uzuhiko Rasengan, Boruto broke down how the new attack works, "A Rasengan that incorporates a planet's chakra, its rotation. That's what Uzuhiko is. The power that is rushing through your body right now will never dissipate, just like how a planet will never stop spinning."

What do you think of this fan animation bringing Two Blue Vortex to life?