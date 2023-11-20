Boruto Cliffhanger Reveals Why Sasuke Is Out of Commission

Naruto has been around for decades, and these days, its lineup has been swapped for something new. Thanks to Boruto Uzumaki, the Hidden Leaf Village has a new focus, but the kid has been trained by the best. Not long ago, it was revealed Sasuke Uchiha had taken Boruto on a special training trip much like Jiraiya did for Naruto years ago. And after a time skip, we have learned why Sasuke has been missing in action.

The whole truth came out in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex this week as chapter 4 went live. It was their fans continued their visit with Boruto as the boy tracked Code to the Ten-Tailed Beast. Despite warning Code, Boruto was there to witness the monster's self-aware evolution, and it ended with the hero needing to retreat.

Once Boruto was safe from Code, well – we learned why Sasuke was out of commission. It turns out the ninja is currently sealed within a tree. The final chapter of chapter four shows an unconscious Sasuke stuck in a thick tree. Boruto tells his mentor he will have to wait longer for freedom, so we are unsure how Sasuke got sealed.

Of course, we have seen others get sealed like this. During Code's invasion of the Hidden Leaf, he sealed a number of ninja in trees using his Ten-Tail clones. This may have seemed like a great idea at first, but now Code is about to suffer the monster's wrath. After all, the Ten-Tail is able to clone those sealed in trees to manipulate himself. So while the Sasuke we know and love is out of commission, his bijuu clone is very much on the prowl.

If you are not caught up with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex or its original series, you can find the sequel easily enough. The manga is hosted on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. As for the Boruto anime, it is currently on a pause. When the show returns, it should kickstart the sequel's time skip, so all eyes are on Studio Pierrot until the anime makes a comeback.

