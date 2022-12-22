Naruto Reveals Sarada's Most Mysterious Ability Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations announced at this year's Jump Festa that the anime adaptation was preparing to not only adapt the Sasuke and Sakura spin-off story but also return to the manga by tackling the Code Arc. With the television series releasing a new episode on a weekly basis, the manga is continuing to release new chapters and has thrown an interesting wrinkle with the Hidden Leaf Village. With Eida and Daemon joining the ranks of Konoha, Sarada Uchiha has been given a mysterious new ability.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 76, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Eida becoming a part of the Hidden Leaf Village has several pros and cons, with the former Kara member no longer following Code, but still harboring an ability to make anyone fall in love with her. For whatever reason, it would seem that Sarada, and Sumire, are somehow free of Eida's influence, meaning that they can't fall in love with her as so many have in the past. While on the surface, it might seem that this could potentially be thanks to their gender, Delta had previously fallen under Eida's spell, meaning this isn't the case.

Eida: Naruto Next Generations

In being summoned by Eida, both Sarada and Sumire listen to her problems when it comes to making Kawaki fall in love with her, with this being the main reason that both herself and her brother Daemon came to Konoha in the first place. While chatting with the powderkeg that is Eida, Sumire is able to telepathically communicate with Shikamaru and lay out the situation. Realizing that the two are somehow immune, Shikamaru breaks down their next steps:

"If her charm doesn't work on you, it means it's possible for you to kill Eida. You get what I'm saying? If they catch on, your lives might be in danger. Putting aside the issue of what to do about Daemon, if in the future, Konoha were to determine that Eida is an enemy, the ones to bring her down may very well be you two."

At present, the only ninjas who were immune to Eida's power were Boruto and Kawaki thanks to their status as vessels of the Otsutsuki, raising more questions as to why Sarada and Sumire are immune.

Why do you think that the daughter of Sakura and Sasuke is immune to Eida's charms? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.