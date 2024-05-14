Craig of the Creek Teases Final Episodes With New Promo: Watch

Craig of the Creek will soon be returning to TV for the final episodes of the animated series, and Cartoon Network has shared the first look at Season 5's second half with a new promo! Craig of the Creek is unfortunately coming to an end with Season 5 of the popular Cartoon Network series, and has been on hiatus for the last few months after the first half of the season premiered last year. Taking on the "Heart of the Forest" saga as part of a week long event, fans have been anxious to see what could be coming with the final episodes.

Craig of the Creek has released the Jessica's Big Little World spin-off series and even the Craig Before the Creek feature film in the time since the first half of Season 5, and thus fans are finally going to see what's next with the second and final half of the season. Scheduled to begin airing on Saturday, June 1st with Cartoon Network, Craig of the Creek Season 5B teases a final sleepover saga of episodes that will be showing off the Creek Kids one final time before it all comes to an end. Check out the promo for Craig of the Creek's final episodes below as spotted by CNArchives on X.

Get ready for the ultimate sleepover.



Check out the new :30 version promo for the final season of Craig of the Creek! Starts Saturday, June 1st at 9:30a on @cartoonnetwork. pic.twitter.com/Lt1Jr4MWnk — CNArchives (@CNArchivesYT) May 11, 2024

How to Watch Craig of the Creek's Final Episodes

With the final episodes of Craig of the Creek Season 5 coming to Cartoon Network soon, it's the best time to catch up with the first four and a half seasons of the animated series. You can find Craig of the Creek, Jessica's Big Little World, and Craig Before the Creek now all streaming with Max in the meantime. Craig Before The Creek is a movie that tells Craig's story set before the events of the main series, so it's definitely a must-watch before jumping in whatever plans are in place for the final episodes.

As for what to expect from Craig Before The Creek, it's teased as such, "Before he was Craig of the Creek, he was just Craig – a new kid in a new town. All Craig wants is to go back to his old friends at his old home. But when he learns that the nearby creek is hiding a lost treasure that could make his wish come true, Craig sets off on a journey to find it – navigating the perilous suburban wilderness, forging new friendships, all while being pursued by a fearsome band of pirates who are bent on destroying the Creek itself."