Rick and Morty: The Anime Teases English Dub Release

Rick and Morty: The Anime will soon be introducing a full anime spin-off of the massively popular Adult Swim animated franchise, and the anime has teased that it will be getting an English dubbed release as well! Rick and Morty started taking fans by surprise with the debut of special anime shorts that imagined a different Rick and Morty out in the multiverse challenged with various anime ideas and settings. These shorts continued to major success, and are now being fleshed out into a full anime series now in the works for a release with Adult Swim and Max later this year.

When Rick and Morty: The Anime was first announced, it was also surprisingly revealed that like the shorts, the full anime series would be releasing with Japanese audio and English subtitles. But it seems like there might still be an English dubbed release for the new series as when asked by a fan on social media, Jason DeMarco, Senior Vice President, Anime and Action Series/Longform at Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, revealed that there would be a dubbed release for the anime as well. But as of now there are no concrete details for that potential release, naturally.

What Is Rick and Morty: The Anime?

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film. Releasing some time later this year (with its actual release date yet to be announced as of the time of this publication) with Adult Swim and Max, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment with Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda serving as producers. Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will also feature Sou Ki as CGI director, Kaori Kobayashi as special effects supervisor, Tatsuo Noguchi as composite director, Yoshihiro Kasahara as editor, Koichi Iizuka as sound director, and Tetsuya Takahashi is composing the music at Terra-Musica. Rick and Morty: The Anime will feature Japanese language audio and English subtitles during its broadcast, but now is also planning an English dubbed release for the new spin-off series as well. But cast for either launch has yet to be revealed.