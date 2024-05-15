Blood of Zeus Season 2 Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Blood of Zeus is now streaming its new episodes, and Season 2 has been officially labeled as Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a rare perfect score! Blood of Zeus really shook things up when the anime series first debuted with Netflix a few years ago, and fans have been anxiously waiting for new episodes ever since. With Blood of Zeus Season 2 finally debuting its episodes this month, the long wait is over and fans have responded to the new season very well. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the new season has quickly dominated with both its critics and audience scores as revealed by a new update.

Rotten Tomatoes has announced that Blood of Zeus is now officially Fresh with a perfect 100% with ten reviews currently catalogued and an audience score of 99% with over 55+ reviews as of the time of this publication. While it's not a complete "Certified Fresh" as there could still be many more reviews flowing in, but as of now this is a great debut for the anime series following an extensive wait from the end of the first season released back in 2020. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' announcement for Blood of Zeus' Season 2 score below.

#BloodOfZeus Season 2 is Fresh at 100% on the Tomatometer, with 10 reviews: https://t.co/5QLLFDrgtL pic.twitter.com/CSoVTiq393 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 13, 2024

What Is Blood of Zeus?

Written and created by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides with Powerhouse Animation providing the animation production, you can now find the first two seasons of Blood of Zeus now streaming with Netflix. As for what to expect from the latest season, Netflix teases Blood of Zeus Season 2 as such, "Following Zeus' demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron, Zeus' demigod son, struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld. Unbeknownst to Heron, Hades is trying to enlist Seraphim to help him secure Zeus' vacant throne and save his family from their long standing suffering."

It has yet to be announced as to whether or not Blood of Zeus will be continuing with a third season of the anime series with Netflix as of the time of this publication, but this reception among fans and critics is a good sign for the potential future. Series creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides have expressed their interest in following up with a Season 3 of the series to expand on many of the stories in Blood of Zeus, so it seems like there could be much more ground to cover.