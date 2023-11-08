Viral Naruto Cosplay Unleashes Kakashi's Guilty Pleasure

Naruto made its debut decades ago, but the series is as fresh today as it ever was. Created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto stands as one of the pillars of modern anime. The shonen series still commands a legion of fans who will go the distance to celebrate their favorite heroes. And now, one artist is going viral for their tribute to Kakashi and his guilty pleasure.

The update comes courtesy of Instagram's KYOKOSTAR as you can see below. The anime, who has done a number of jaw-dropping anime tributes, decided to honor Kakashi this fall. It was there the Japanese cosplay put on Kakashi's jounin outfit, and it came complete with a certain book we all know.

Oh yes, that is right. Kakashi's guilty pleasure is his smut. Naruto made it clear the elite ninja loved reading adult fiction, and he never hesitated to read a few chapters wherever he was.

As you can see above, the Naruto cosplay is pretty spot-on with the anime, and that is impressive given how tricky Kakashi can be. The character has a fairly simple design save for his silver-white hair. Much of Kakashi is translated into real life through expression, and KYOTOSTAR totally nails the ninja's vibe. So if they are not careful, Mighty Guy might challenge them to a spur-of-the-moment challenge!

If you want to see more work from KYOKOSTAR, the cosplayer can be found here on Instagram. As for Naruto, well – the series is easier than ever to watch. The hit anime is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more information on Kishimoto's classic, you can read the official synopsis of Naruto below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

What do you think about this latest Naruto tribute? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!