New Naruto Update Gives Boruto One of Kakashi's Moves

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex hasn't wasted any time in throwing some major curveballs at manga readers, with Boruto Uzumaki making a big comeback following the time skip. While Boruto is now being hunted by his former friends in the Hidden Leaf Village thanks to Eida's wild abilities, the son of Naruto might have the strength to avoid capture. In a new twist, Boruto shows that he has been following in the footsteps of the copycat ninja Kakashi by copying one of the masked warrior's biggest techniques.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 6, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Kakashi might have been able to recreate techniques thanks to one of his eyes housing the Rasengan, but that didn't stop the Konoha teacher from learning his fair share of original attacks. In the anime, there was original stories that didn't originate in the manga that saw Boruto training more with Kakashi, though it was questionable as to what Naruto's son could pull off in the manga in this regard. Since returning to the ninja world, Boruto already showed off a new Rasengan, and has clearly been studying several moves during his time away.

Boruto: Purple Lighting Unleashed

In the sixth chapter of Two Blue Vortex, we see Boruto on the run from his former teammate, Mitsuki. Despite having an edge of Orochimaru's offspring in the past, it would seem that Mitsuki's strength has skyrocketed during the time skip as well. During their first encounter in years, Boruto unleashes Kakashi's purple lightning to give himself a chance to escape.

BORUTO HAS PURPLE LIGHTNING JUST LIKE KAKASHI AND APPLIED IT TO HIS SWORD



THIS KID KEEPS PROVING HES STRONGEST NINJA OF ALL TIME. #BorutoTwoBlueVortexCh6 pic.twitter.com/jQHlK6PsbL — ABD (@AnimeBallsDeep) January 16, 2024

Most likely, Boruto was able to learn this technique from Sasuke Uchiha, who has been the main teacher for the young Uzumaki in the sequel series. Unfortunately, Sasuke has been taken off the playing field thanks to being captured by the Divine Tree, as the sentient fauna now has a doppelganger of the Uchiha running around the ninja world and causing problems. With Two Blue Vortex still early in its story, it will be interesting to see how many more techniques that Boruto Uzumaki has learned.