Naruto Teases the Evolution of the Ten-Tails Beast

A new force of evil has emerged in the Two Blue Vortex and the Hidden Leaf Village is going to need to think of a new strategy for the Ten Tailed Beast.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has thrown some wild revelations at the world of the Hidden Leaf Village. With Boruto Uzumaki now the most wanted fugitive in Konoha thanks to the powers of Eida, a new force of evil has emerged in the ninja world. While Code and the remnants of the Kara Organization continue to be a threat, the Ten-Tailed Beast, and its new evolution, has given Boruto and his allies a familiar and terrifying new challenge for the anime ninjas to overcome.

Warning. If you have yet to read Chapter 6, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The Ten-Tailed Beast, and the Divine Tree, have gained sentience, and in doing so, have become fearsome villains in the anime's latest storyline. Rather than spawning entirely new figures, the ultimate beast has taken control of familiar characters to help in achieving its ultimate goal. The Divine Tree has taken characters hostage in an effort to give itself bodies to puppet, with the likes of Sasuke Uchiha, Bug, Moegi, and Soegi rounding out the new group. Each of them has chosen a target to take down to achieve their goal, including Naruto Uzumaki, Sarada Uchiha, and Eida.

(Photo: Shueisha & Pierrot)

The Divine Tree's Evolution

As Konoha continues to hunt for Boruto Uzumaki, Kawaki takes the opportunity to learn more about this new threat from Eida. The former member of the Kara Organization states the following, "I don't know how or why they got that way, but they are evolving into a completely different being than they normally would." Kawaki is stunned to see that the Ten-Tails has developed "self-awareness", adding a major foil into the ninja world as a result.

While the manga is continuing to release new chapters on a regular basis, the anime adaptation's future remains a mystery. Studio Pierrot had previously stated that four new episodes of the original Naruto anime would arrive in fall of 2023, but was indefinitely delayed due to animation issues. Before we see Boruto: Naruto Next Generations make a comeback, ushering in the path for Two Blue Vortex's debut on the small screen, these four new episodes will need to land.

What do you think of Boruto's new group of villains threatening Konoha?