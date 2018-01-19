This ‘Naruto’ Cosplay of Sai Looks Better Than the Anime

There is a lot of Naruto cosplay out there. While some are your run-of-the-mill pieces, there are cosplayers who shine above their peers. Gaioz, for example, happens to be one of the them.

Over on Facebook, Gaioz Cosplay has gained a solid following for their anime looks, but the guy excels with Naruto. As you can see below, the fan went out on a limb to bring Sai to life, and it looks like it was ripped straight from the anime.

Gaioz’s appearance may be simple, but its cartoonish look is a difficult one to pull of. The cosplayer has on Sai’s traditional Leaf Village flak and undershirt, but all the detail in his face pull off the cosplay. Gaioz’s black wig is styled exactly to the anime’s taste, and his face makeup gives him a cartoon-inspired look.

If you look closely, Gaioz used eyeliner to outline his eyes as if he were animated, and his eyebrows were defined to give extra contrast. Paired with a sleek nose contour, the fan looks so much like Sai it is disconcerting.

Of course, this isn’t the only look Gaioz has done for Naruto. The cosplayer’s page on Facebook has a collection of pieces pulled from the series. The fans has done looks for Kakashi, Naruto, and Itachi. However, it is his take on Sasuke’s adult form that shines. Seriously, the cosplayer’s wig game knows no bounds!

For those of you unfamiliar with Naruto, the series began in 1997 when Masashi Kishimoto did his first one-shot of the series. Shueisha agreed to serialize the story in Weekly Shonen Jump starting in 1999, and it became a quick success. The manga ran until 2014 and accrued 72 volumes over its lengthy run. Naruto has since become one of the industry’s most famous franchises, and its global popularity rocketed when Pierrot licensed Naruto for an anime.

Naruto tells the story of its titular hero as Naruto Uzumaki strives to become the greatest ninja of his village. Born as the host of a powerful demon, Naruto lives much of his a pariah but dreams of becoming his home’s leader. After graduating from the Ninja Academy, the boy begins his quest to become a respected and powerful Hokage, but things get complicated when international coups and radical terrorists make themselves known.

