Naruto Cosplay Revisits The Style of The Fifth Hokage, Tsunade

Lady Tsunade entered the world of Naruto with Team 7 and Jiraiya seeking her out in the first series to request that she return to the Hidden Leaf Village as the Fifth Hokage, following the death of the Third at the hands of Orochimaru in a previous storyline. Though Tsunade was reluctant to accept the gigantic position at first, she was pitted in a three-way fight against Orochimaru with one fan deciding to honor the powerful ninja with Cosplay that is fitting of the warrior that once fought alongside Jiraiya and Orochimaru to protect the village.

In the latest series by mangaka Masashi Kishimoto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the torch has been passed to the next generation of Konoha ninjas, though the Hidden Leaf warriors of the past still make an appearance in the sequel anime from time to time. Tsunade herself might no longer be in the role of the big cheese for the Hidden Leaf Village, but she has remained in Konoha. With the Kara Organization still presenting a big threat to Naruto, Boruto, and their friends in both the anime and the manga, the heroic warriors of Konoha could definitely use a helping hand from the female ninja that uses her abilities to keep herself perpetually young.

Instagram Cosplayer Jannet In Cosplay shared this look back to the design of Tsunade that hasn't changed much throughout all three series created by Masashi Kishimoto, as she specifically attempts to maintain a young age, unlike Jiraiya who had definitely earned his name as the "Pervy Sage,":

Currently, the anime has brought to life one of the biggest arcs of Boruto's manga in the "Vessel Arc," seeing the rogue ninja Kawaki finally integrating into the Hidden Leaf Village as all the might of the Kara Organization, including its leader Jigen, have descended upon Konoha. With Naruto set to join Sasuke to take on Jigen in the biggest fight in the series to date, it looks like Tsunade might need to be worried about becoming Hokage once again as the Seventh will struggle against the strongest member of Kara.

