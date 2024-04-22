Naruto: Boruto Uzumaki Is Stronger Than We Ever Imagined Possible

The latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might just be the most surprising of the sequel series to date. Aside from having a cliffhanger ending that shocked manga readers, it also gave shonen fans a much better idea of just how strong the son of the Seventh has become in recent years. While it was clear that Boruto Uzumaki had become stronger since the conclusion of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, many are shocked at just how powerful the ninja has become.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 9, be forewarned that we'll be diving into massive spoiler territory. While Konoha and the ninja world turned against Boruto thanks to Eida's powers of mind control, Naruto's son was given the perfect circumstances to increase his power level. Training in seclusion with both Sasuke Uchiha and Kashin Koji, the three years since Naruto Next Generations ended allowed Boruto to become far stronger than many of his cohorts. In the latest chapter, Boruto is even able to quickly dispatch Kawaki, with the anime star wondering if his former friend had spent any time training at all in his time away.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How Strong is Boruto Now?

Besides being able to strike down Kawaki with relative ease, the latest installment also showed that something is up with Boruto's Karma. The energy he received thanks to being a vessel of the Otsutsuki raged out of control when Kawaki unleashed his, meaning that its quite possible that Boruto has grown so strong that his Karma has done the same. The son of the Seventh's strength might have become so vast that his Karma is a real threat to the ninja world.

Of course, a major revelation of this chapter wasn't just Boruto Uzumaki receiving a power-up, but his sister as well. Himawari has a face-to-face meeting with a new iteration of the Nine-Tailed Fox, meaning that the daughter of Naruto and Hinata might be carrying that torch into the future. Should this be the case, it's possible that Boruto might have some serious competition from his sister.

What do you think of Boruto's recent power-up?