Naruto: Studio Pierrot Teases Boruto's Seasonal Return

It has been a hot minute since the world saw Boruto Uzumaki take on the small screen. Back in March 2023, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put a cap on its first half, and now all eyes are on the future. These days, fans are keeping track of Boruto courtesy of its manga as part two began last fall. And now, it seems the team behind the Boruto anime is eager to restart the series seasonally.

The confession comes from Natalie as the Japanese publication posted an in-depth interview with Michiyuki Honma, the president of Studio Pierrot. It was there the executive touched upon the recent changes in the anime industry. Thanks to shows like Demon Slayer, seasonal shonen hits are becoming more popular, and Honma says the team at Studio Pierrot is eager to capitalize on that trend.

"I think it's great making one project for a long period of time which Pierrot has done so far. At the same time, large budgets and scheduling costs involve big risks. However, I began to wonder if I could find a new way of making projects differently than from the past... With that in mind, Pierrot was involved in making a new kind of anime with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War," Honma shared.

"Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has received great praise overseas. When I got overseas for events, I'm treated like a hero... There are many series on hiatus, but in the future, Pierrot is challenging itself to make a new kind of anime. Please look forward to it."

As you can see, Pierrot has tested the seasonal schedule with Bleach's comeback, and it worked like a charm. Now, the studio is putting its eyes to the horizon as Honma mentioned its titals on hiatus. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began its hiatus more than a year ago, and other shows like Black Clover are keeping fans on edge. So when these shows return, it seems likely Pierrot will push them forward as seasonal launches.

If you are not caught up with Boruto, the series is easy to binge. The first half of its anime is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. As for the manga, the series is ongoing as Boruto: Two Blue Vortex posts chapters monthly. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Years have passed since Naruto and Sasuke teamed up to defeat Kaguya, the progenitor of chakra and the greatest threat the ninja world has ever faced. Times are now peaceful and the new generation of shinobi has not experienced the same hardships as its parents. Perhaps that is why Boruto would rather play video games than train. However, one passion does burn deep in this ninja boy's heart, and that is the desire to defeat his father!"

