Naruto Cosplay Revives Killer Bee

While the nine-tailed beast took the majority of the spotlight during Naruto’s adventures in his attempt to become the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto Shippuden took the opportunity to introduce a number of the tailed beasts, along with the jinchuuriki who wielded them. Perhaps none were as noteworthy than Killer Bee, the wielder of the Gyuki the Eight Tailed Beast who is a combination of an octopus and a bull, the amazing warrior that would make sure to throw in some rhymes alongside his attacks as one of the strongest ninjas of the Hidden Cloud Village.

Killer Bee was one of the greatest allies to Naruto during the course of Shippuden, not just thanks to his overwhelming power as the wielder of the Eight Tails, but also thanks in part to his relationship with the beast that was hidden within himself. Bee was able to become something of a mentor to Naruto, with the future Hokage able to learn more about his relationship with Kurama. Lending a hand to Konoha for the Fourth Ninja World War and battling against the Akatsuki, Killer Bee has become an ally of the Hidden Leaf though hasn’t had a large role to speak of in the events of the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

In the latest sequel series of Boruto, the last time that we saw Killer Bee, he was joining in the fight against Momoshiki, who would eventually become the inner beast that the son of Naruto currently struggles with. Though he hasn’t made any additional appearances in the series since, the anime-only stories that are ahead in the television series might give us an opportunity to see what the rapping ninja is up to in his corner of the world.

