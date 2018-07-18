This ‘Naruto’ Theory Explains A Lot About Killer B’s Skills

A Naruto fan theory has picked up a lot of attention online for adding some depth to the Killer B’s incredible skills.

Killer Bee joined the cast of Naruto: Shippuden to help Naruto harness his jinchuriki abilities. He himself is hosts Gyuki, the eight-tailed beast, and a perceptive fan on Reddit thinks that might have contributed to his personal skills as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Something I just realized about Killer B,” the post is titled. “The reason he is skilled in using 7 blades during Kenjutsu battles, is because he somewhat has a ‘phantom’ limb awareness from being in Bijuu mode.”

The Redditor was referring to B’s distinctive acrobatic sword technique, where he holds seven total swords in his armpits, elbows, knees and against his neck.

“It is literally easier for him to comprehend how to handle 7 things at once because of him having eight arms in Bijuu mode!” they wrote.

The realization added level of thoughtful relevance to a character who is often seen as an outdated caricature. The post sparked a lot of discussion among Naruto fans, and it was 98% upvoted.

“This is the quality content I am always so hyped to stumble into on this sub, one person wrote. “Great observation!”

“I never even thought of it like that, that actually makes some weird amount of sense,” added another.

Of course, the original poster was not the first to come to this conclusion, and others dropped in to expand on the theory.

“Why doesn’t he use 8 blades then,” wondered one person.

“He stated that his ‘8th sword’ is his Version 2 chakra cloak Lariat,” answered another. “(The one with the ox horns on his arm).”

As one of the few dark-skinned characters in the Naruto universe, Killer B has often been a cringe-worthy subject for some fans, as he is portrayed with a stereotypical voice and the seemingly parodical desire to be the world’s best rapper. However, others rally around him as a much needed figure for representation in anime.

Still, as throughout the saga he took on a central role, and there is no denying that Naruto owes much of his power to B.

These days, Killer B’s fate is uncertain for those keeping up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In the most recent episode, it was heavily implied that the jinchuriki might be gone for good. Fans will have to wait for this Thursday’s new episode to find out for sure.