Naruto Creators Explains How Boruto Is Just Like Sasuke

Boruto Uzumaki never had to worry about a Nine-Tailed Fox causing havoc in the Hidden Leaf Village but the son of the Seventh Hokage had quite a few problems to deal with unrelated to Kurama. Thanks to the Kara Organization and the ever-present threat from the Otsutsuki, Boruto needed some serious help in protecting the Ninja World. Luckily, Boruto found both an ally and a mentor in Sasuke Uchiha, the former member of Team 7 who had quite the story in the original Naruto series. In a new interview with Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto, the creators revealed a wild fact about the relationship between teacher and apprentice.

In the latest manga series following shonen’s most popular ninjas, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Boruto has aged up similar to how his father had done in Naruto: Shippuden. Unfortunately for the son of the Seventh Hokage, things are much more dire for Boruto at this point than his father. Thanks to Eida’s power, the Hidden Leaf Village now believes that Boruto was responsible for the death of his parents as Kawaki is on a war path to eliminate all the members of the Otsusuki. Even with the ninja world turning its back to Boruto, the Uchiha Clan is still siding with Naruto’s son.

Boruto x Sasuke: The Next Generation

During a recent interview, the current Boruto artist, Mikio Ikemoto, revealed that Boruto goes to the extra mile to impress his sensei. Naruto’s son wears attire similar to Sasuke, hoping that it will leave an impression on Sarada’s father. With Sasuke now in a dire predicament thanks to the Divine Trees and their plans for the ninja world, Boruto is going to need to pull out all the stops to help out his teacher.

At present, Studio Pierrot has yet to reveal when we can expect the world of Naruto and Boruto to return to the small screen. Previously, the production house confirmed that it would be returning to the original series with four original episodes of “Naruto”, focusing on the younger days of the anime protagonist. However, since Pierrot is focusing more on seasonal anime, it makes sense that they wouldn’t be hopping right back into the ninja world.

