Naruto x Crocs Collection First Look Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Naruto is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and it has the merchandise to back it up. From action figures to clothing and props, Naruto has it all. These days, the series is now gearing up for a big collaboration with Crocs, and a first look at the line has gone live at last.

As you can see below, the first look popped up online as Naruto x Crocs made its way into stores. The photos put Naruto's clogs on display alongside Kakashi's own. So if you were unsure about these shoes, this photo may help inform your decision.

First look at the upcoming Naruto x Crocs Collab pic.twitter.com/7H3hjEz04j — 🧭Manga Alerts & Restocks #uw7s🌊 (@MangaAlerts) January 23, 2024

The clogs inspired by Naruto are bright orange as expected, and they feature the Hidden Leaf headband at the front. Filled with Jibbitz accessories, the clogs are also padded around the adjustable heel. As for Kakashi's shoes, the olive green clogs are inspired by the ninja's jounin uniform. Plus, the Jibbitz included allude to his time in ANBU as well as his favorite book.

Currently, these Naruto Crocs have yet to drop a price point, but fans can expect the shoes to run upwards of $50 USD. These are also far from the only kicks channeling Naruto these days. Last November, the world learned Asics was working with Naruto to debut a line of sneakers. So if you want a creative new way to flaunt your fandom, one of these shoe collections may do the trick!

If you are not familiar with Naruto, you can always check out the series. The hit anime is streaming everywhere from Crunchyroll to Hulu while the Naruto manga lives on the Shonen Jump app. For more info on the iconic series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

What do you think about this first look at Naruto's Croc collection? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!