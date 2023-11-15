Naruto Kickstarts the Holiday With New Asics Sneakers

Naruto Uzumaki may not have been called a style icon in his world, but that is not the case here. The hero of the Hidden Leaf has inspired more wardrobes than we can count. Over the years, Naruto has done it all by making shirts, pants, bags, and more. Of course, that does not even take into account all the Naruto shoes out there, and now Asics is ready to bring more to the table.

The update comes from Sébastien Abdelhamid, a popular TV host and manga lover. The creator hit up social media recently to inform the world of a new Naruto x Asics deal. The brand is preparing to drop a pair of kicks inspired by Naruto Shippuden, and they will embody the anime's Sage mode.

Asics X Naruto by Sébastien Abdelhamid ARC FINAL 🔥

Évidement je ne pouvais pas passer à côté du GOAT : Naruto 🍥

Voilà donc ma Gel NYC Inspirée de Naruto en mode ermite 🐸

Plusieurs détails :

- Lacelock inspiré du rouleau

- Flamme issues de la cape

- Logo Uzumaki

- plaque de… pic.twitter.com/tWpwZY1Spq — Sebastien-Abdelhamid (@SAbdelhamid) October 31, 2023

"This asics GEL-NYC embodies the quintessential values of Naruto: courage, self-sacrifice, friendship and dedication. My aim is to tell a story through this collaboration where everyone finds their own way to progress every day," Abdelhamid described the shoes in a recent statement.

As you can see above, the sneakers are black, and they come lined with red accents. The Naruto kicks also come with the Hidden Leaf Village emblem feature along with the Uzumaki clan crest and the Nine-Tailed Fox's claw mark. So of course, these shoes are in hot demand.

Sadly, these new Naruto x Asics are only going to be sold in Europe. The shoes will be made available at Courir on December 11th. This collection is the second Asics has released with Naruto on hand. Back in 2022, the brands teamed up for a sneaker collection that left fans across the globe impressed. And now, Naruto is bringing his Sage form into the mix.

What do you think about this new Naruto look? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!