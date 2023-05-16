Naruto: Celebrate Your Love With These Cute Naruto x Hinata Rings

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently on hiatus for both its anime and its manga. With the television series taking the opportunity to take a break following the fight against Code, the manga has started a three-month break as the ninja world has changed fundamentally thanks to Eida's wild abilities. While both the anime and the manga are planning to return, fans can now have the opportunity to commit to a loved one using an aesthetic that was previously reserved for the Seventh Hokage and his beloved, Hinata.

Naruo and Hinata had a "will they, won't they" relationship that spread over the years of both the original anime series and its follow-up, Naruto Shippuden. While the pair might have run from their feelings for one another for quite some time, the events of the fight against the Akatsuki, Obito, and Madara Uchiha eventually found the pair realizing that they were meant for one another. Having two children of their own, the Naruto/Hinata pairing might even outrank the likes of Sasuke and Sakura as the major power couple of the shonen series to date. Unfortunately for the Seventh Hokage and his partner, things have gotten fundamentally worse for them in the manga's pages.

Naruto x Hinata: Konoha's Power Couple

The pair of rings that feature the aesthetic of both Naruto and Hinata will be made available on Premium Bandai, with pre-orders available until June 4th. The rings have a design that allows them to create the Naruto symbol when placed alongside one another. While the two ninjas of the Hidden Leaf might be fine in the anime adaptation, as mentioned earlier, the manga is a different story.

In the Boruto manga, both Naruto and Hinata have found themselves placed in a state of limbo thanks to Kawaki. With the newest member of the Uzumaki Clan attempting to eliminate any members of the Otsutsuki, including Boruto himself, the Seventh and his wife have been placed in an alternate reality. Eida managed to change the world as a result of her wild abilities and things have never been more dire as Kawaki is now seen as the true son of Naruto and Hinata.

Will you be picking up these Naruto rings? Do you think Naruto and Hinata take the cake as Konoha's power couple? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.