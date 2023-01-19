Naruto Takes a Page From Jujutsu Kaisen With New Cliffhanger

Naruto Uzumaki has had a rough go at life, but as of late, the hero has been thriving. When fans came into Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we learned the hero was as good of a Hokage as we expected, and his family with Hinata is adorable. Still, drama has found the Uzumaki clan, and a new manga cliffhanger just forced Naruto to take a page from Jujutsu Kaisen's playbook.

And how is that, you might be asking? Well, we have Gojo to thank. The most recent chapter of Boruto ended with Naruto being sealed away, so maybe the ninja will meet Yuji's sensei in whatever dimension they've been taken to.

The whole thing came to light today as Boruto released its new chapter. Readers kept up with Kawaki as he turned against Boruto and put his true mission to cull the Otsutsuki into play. After escaping his guards, Kawaki made his way to Naruto's home, and it was there he laid out his plan to kill Boruto because of his tie to Momoshiki. As you can imagine, Naruto and Hinata were not pleased about this, but Kawaki overcame the pushback by using his Karma to seal the two ninjas away.

So, yes – there you have it. Kawaki just pulled a move that would make Fake-Geto proud, and we have no idea how long Naruto is going to be sealed away.

Obviously, his absence was telegraphed long ago by the anime as it began with a flash-forward teasing Naruto's leave. We know now where Naruto has been stored, and it seems he will be there for some time. A time skip will come through before Naruto is returned, so the question remaining is how will the Hidden Leaf react without its leader. And even more importantly, is Sasuke going to try to take out Kawaki now that he's laid out his hand?

What do you make of Naruto's latest update? Do you think the ninja will be freed before Gojo or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.