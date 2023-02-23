Boruto Reveals the Truth Behind Naruto and Hinata's Disappearance

Things are heating up in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the newest addition to the Uzumaki family causing both his newfound clan and the Hidden Leaf Village some serious headaches. With Konoha adding Eida and Daemon to its ranks, forging a shaky alliance that sees the former Kara Organization members under lock and key, Kawaki has decided to take matters into his own hands. Boruto and Team 7 have now learned what Kawaki has been up to and a new conflict has arisen as a result.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, Chapter 78, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

For those who might not know what happened to the Seventh Hokage and his partner, Kawaki made the terrifying decision to trap them inside a pocket dimension, using his abilities as a Vessel of the Otsutsuki to rely on the power that was originally displayed by Jigen, the now-deceased leader of the Kara Organization. The latest Uzumaki family member came to the decision that the parents of Boruto Uzumaki would stop him from doing what needed to be done in order to destroy all the members of the Otsutsuki, including killing Boruto and the celestial being known as Momoshiki residing in his body.

Team 7, Shikamaru, and other members of Konoha are able to learn exactly what Kawaki was up to thanks to Eida, with the former Kara member having the ability to see anything that has taken place in the world in the past. With Boruto leaving on his own to find Kawaki and learn more about the decisions he's made as of late, the former Vessel reveals the technique he used on Boruto's folks:

"Daikokuten. A shinjutsu that allows access to dimension where time is frozen. Lord Seventh and your mom are in there. Don't worry. They're both fine and they won't age a day or strave to death in there."

Kawaki subsequently proves how serious he is in his latest endeavor by nearly killing Sarada Uchiha, with Boruto stepping in for a last minute save, but causing the son of the Seventh to lose his eye as a result. With Kawaki managing to evade capture from the likes of Shikamaru and Sasuke thanks to an unexpected save by none other than Momoshiki, the stakes have never been higher for Konoha and its inhabitants in the sequel series.