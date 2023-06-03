Naruto's Nine-Tailed Fox Gets a Low-Cost Cosplay

Things have changed in recent years when it comes to the ninja world of Naruto. With a new generation of Hidden Leaf Villages including the likes of Boruto Uzumaki, Sarada Uchiha, and their numerous allies, Naruto Uzumaki has seen quite a few shifts of his own as the Seventh Hokage. Unfortunately, in the battle against the head of the Kara Organization, both Naruto and anime fans had to say goodbye to the Nine-Tailed Fox Kurama as a result, but the all-powerful being lives on thanks to hilarious cosplay.

If you were unaware of Kurama's death, the Nine-Tailed Fox wasn't killed by Jigen, the Kara Organization leader who is now also deceased, but effectively thanks to his own actions. In order for Naruto to gain the use of his ultimate transformation, Baryon Mode, Kurama had to give his life to give the ninjas of Konoha a chance in their fight against Jigen. Luckily, Naruto and Kurama were able to have a heart-to-heart before the Nine-Tailed Fox went to the great beyond, but now, the Seventh Hokage is missing a major ace up his sleeve that he had throughout the vast majority of the shonen franchise. With what is currently happening in the manga, Naruto could have definitely used Kurama's help.

At present, there hasn't been any sign of Kurama coming back to the land of the living in either Boruto's anime or manga. The Tailed Beasts have stated in the past that they must always exist in some form, so we might eventually see a new Nine-Tailed Fox hit the scene, one that doesn't have a relationship with the denizens of Konoha. Of course, this isn't a problem that Boruto and company have time to worry about.

At present, both the Boruto manga and anime are on hiatus. While the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga is slated to return in a few months, the anime adaptation will first release four new episodes of the original Naruto series before returning to the current generation of ninjas. When the anime does return, it will have some big events to adapt from the manga.

