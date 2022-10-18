Boruto Cosplay Highlights Naruto's Baryon Mode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations showed off Naruto Uzumaki's strongest form in the franchise to date, and one awesome cosplay is really showing off this powerful new form by highlighting his Baryon Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original manga series is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its anime adaptation's original premiere, so it's been a time of reflection for many fans. Looking back on just how much its central character has gone through over the course of the series' run, Naruto has demonstrated all sorts of power ups and new forms. This even continued through the events of the sequel series too.

As the fights in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations got tougher than anything he might have faced during his prime, Naruto was forced to use Kurama's final gambit with Baryon Mode. This form was the strongest one he'd ever use, but at the same time completely drained away Kurama's life force to compensate. It did lead to some very cool moments as he fought against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and now artist @yaizaperez on Instagram is showing off just how cool with some fierce cosplay! Check it out below:

Naruto's use of Baryon Mode helped put an end to the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki at the cost of his long time partner, Kurama, and that was the last major fight he was involved with in the anime. As the manga series continues to further flesh out the events of the arc that followed Isshiki's invasion of the Hidden Leaf Village, the anime instead has been focusing on more original stories exploring Boruto and other characters as they now work their way through the gap until their next major canonical fight.

The use of Baryon Mode as a final gamble raises the question of whether or not Naruto will be able to contribute any real strength against the next major threat, however, as most of his abilities were drawn from the use of Kurama's power. He definitely won't be as strong as he used to be, but as fans know well enough by now after 20 years of the anime, it won't be enough to actually keep him from jumping into the fight against dangerous foes when necessary.

What did you think of Naruto's Baryon Mode in action? Where does it rank among your favorite Naruto forms overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!