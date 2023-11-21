Naruto Welcomes Four New Villains to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex acts as the "Shippuden" to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, giving us older iterations of both hero and villain alike. Thanks to the world being changed by Eida's power, Boruto Uzumaki has become "public enemy number one" when it comes to the Hidden Leaf Village. With the board already seeing the likes of Code and Kawaki gunning for Boruto, it would seem that four new players have entered the field who have some major ties to the Otsutsuki and some familiar faces from the ninja world.

Warning. If you haven't read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Luckily, despite the odds that are against him, Boruto has been spending his time wisely outside of the limelight and avoiding Konoha's advances. During the time skip, the son of the Seventh has been increasing his energy and learning new techniques, such as a Rasengan that came quite close to killing Code. While there were quite a few threats to Boruto in the midst, four new threats have emerged who were all brought to life by the "Divine Tree" and might look more than a little familiar.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is The Divine Tree?

The Divine Tree was a tool used by the Otsutsuki to create a fruit that would grant them immortality. Using the Ten-Tailed Beast to grow one of these trees, the space ninjas have been attempting to suck all the chakra out of the ninja world for quite some time. However, the Divine Tree has seemingly become sentient and has created four new beings using familiar faces from the ninja world.

In the latest chapter of the shonen series, Code's former henchman, Bug, is revealed to be the first person that has been taken over by the Divine Tree, but he is not the last. Three other powerful beings emerge that have been recreated by the tree, one of which is none other than Sasuke Uchiha. While the identities of the other pair remain a mystery, this new wildcard is sure to cause both Konoha and Code some serious headaches in the future.

What do you think of the new villains on the block in the ninja world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.