Naruto Promises Boruto’s Next Chapter Will Be Its Craziest Yet

Boruto‘s manga and anime are at two very different spots in their stories, with the latter currently taking the opportunity to explore the ninja world outside of simply Team 7’s adventures, while the former continues the crazy battle against Kara. With the next chapter of the printed story only a few days from being released, the fight against Code won’t just continue, but Kawaki’s newest transformation will be explored, which is made all the more surprising considering the newest member of the Uzumaki Clan had seemingly lost this power.

In a recent publication, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations gave us a new look at Kawaki’s re-emerged Karma form, as well as a brief write-up that hints at what’s to come in the continuing battle between Konoha and the nefarious organization known as Kara:

“In the midst of the battle against Code, a strange phenomenon has occurred in Kawaki’s body!!The very popular manga series that will make you crazy/excited!”

The following image was shared that gives us a clue as to what the newest Uzumaki will look like as he battles against not just Code, but Boruto as well:

Kawaki being able to use the power of Karma once again is a major surprise, considering that the Vessel’s power was linked to Jigen, who died following his battle against the strongest ninja of Konoha. With the final battle against Kara’s former leader resulting in the death of the Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama, the Hidden Leaf was at a serious disadvantage against Code, who was attempting to reforge the organization of Kara via new members. Needless to say, we’re sure to more learn about Kawaki’s new form in the future of the manga.

Currently, the anime series for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is taking a break from the events of the manga, focusing the spotlight on ninja teams outside of the realm of Team 7, but is hinting at a return of Boruto and company thanks to its recently released opening. Needless to say, Boruto has a lot of battles ahead of him both on the small screen and the printed page.

What do you think of the current events of Boruto’s manga? Do you think the ninjas of Konoha will survive this battle against Code? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.

