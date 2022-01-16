Naruto Sets Up Kawaki’s Biggest Win Yet in New Promo

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is setting the stage for Kawaki’s biggest win in the anime yet with the preview for the next episode of the series! As the anime makes its way through a string of original anime stories while the manga continues to clear the roadmap for the next major fight against the Otsutsuki, fans have seen some major shake ups to the young ninja. There have been some big promotions, new updates to the team line ups, and more. One fighter who has been going through a number of changes as well has been Kawaki as he was trying to become an official shinobi.

The previous episodes even had Kawaki taking on his final exam to become an official Genin as he worked with Shikadai and Cho-Cho with the intent of guarding someone, but unfortunately that mission came to an end with failure. But the end of that episode had Naruto reveal to him that he was indeed going to start working as a Genin, and the preview for the next episode of the anime teases an even bigger win coming Kawaki’s way as he’s given his very own Konoha head band. Check it out below as shared by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1482640385725894661?s=20

Episode 233 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled “The New Team Seven Jumps Into Action” and as the title suggests, the preview for the episode sees Kawaki officially awarded with a shinobi head band of his own as he prepares to take on a new mission with Team 7. It’s yet to be revealed just what this new mission will entail, nor has it been revealed what Kawaki’s role in this new mission will be, but this is most likely the main team line up we will see for Boruto and the others moving forward.

Luckily for Kawaki, Boruto and Mitsuki are still Genin as well. Given their history with him thus far, and with Sarada in charge as the only Chunin, there’s a good chance that this new team line up will be a good fit for Kawaki. He finally realized the true depth and heart of a shinobi during his final exam, and thus it seems like we’ll see whether or not he continues following through in the new episodes. But what do you think? Are you excited to see Kawaki become an official shinobi with a head band of his own? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!