Naruto Teases Boruto’s Next Big Mission in New Promo

While Team 7 of the Hidden Leaf Village might be the main players in Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto, there are plenty of other ninja teams that make up Konoha. With the television series deciding to divert from the events of the manga, which sees Boruto and company fighting against the rogue ninja Code, the next episode of the show will explore a different team of young ninjas on a brand new mission.

The next chapter of the anime will seemingly follow the adventures of Team 5, which is currently made up of members Iwabe, Denki, and Metal Lee. While the former two members are more original in their designs than a number of other characters, Metal Lee has taken on the appearance of his father, Rock Lee. Deciding to venture forth in his journey as a ninja learning the tricks and techniques of both his father and his father’s mentor, Might Guy, it will be interesting to see if this next arc manages to show off more of his skill via the anime-only story.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared a new shot from the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, giving us a new look at Team 5 who is set to take the starring role of the upcoming adventure, which will give us Denki’s first mission as a Chunin following the latest round of the Chunin Exams:

Boruto Episode 232 New Screenshot! Team 5 on a B-rank mission💪 #boruto pic.twitter.com/iVmRjEezgk — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 13, 2022

While these stories never took place in the manga, one of the benefits of the anime series diverging from its origins is that fans can get the opportunity to explore the lives of ninjas of Konoha that they might have otherwise not explored. Fans of Team 7 might not have to wait long to once again dive into their lives, however, as the new opening has shown the original trio joined by Kawaki attempting to rescue the sister of Boruto from a nefarious new enemy.

Are you excited to once again revisit the exploits of Team 5? What other Konoha characters do you want to see get the spotlight in the anime for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.