Naruto Prepares New Gokage Summit Arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has put the Hidden Leaf Village into dire straits with Konoha's latest battle against the Kara Organization, more specifically with their leader Jigen, and it seems as if Naruto has made a snap decision to make sure that all the ninja of the collective is well-prepped for what is to come. Though the Hidden Leaf has been front and center in battling against the villainous collective that has been doing the dirty work for the celestial ninja clan known as the Otsutsuki, it seems as if the Seventh Hokage is looking to change that.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Manga, Chapter 56, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

With the defeat of Jigen, Konoha has lost some of its biggest arsenals as the Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama, was killed as a result of giving Naruto unfound new power to battle Isshiki, while also giving us a scene in which Sasuke loses the power of the Rinnegan thanks to a surprise attack by Momoshiki inside of Boruto's body. As Naruto speaks with Shigaraki, one of his most trusted allies in his duties as the Seventh Hokage, it is decided that a Gokage Summit must be called to share data and come up with the best plan of attack against the remnants of the Kara Organization.

The Kages of the various villages, Gaara of the Sand Village being one of them, only have face-to-face meetings when time is of the essence, and a looming danger threatens the ninja world as a whole. When the Kage assembled during Naruto Shippuden, they formed a bond to battle against the Akatsuki and the threat of both Obito and Madara Uchiha, who were threatening to fundamentally change the world.

On top of this upcoming meeting of the leaders of the Ninja World, Boruto and Kawaki discuss what they should do to prepare for the inevitable assault by Code, seeking revenge for the loss of his master, Jigen. As the two young ninjas prep to undergo a brand new training exercise, it's clear that all hands are on deck for the future of the Shonen franchise.

What developments do you think will arise from the future Gokage Summit?