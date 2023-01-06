New Naruto Poll Confirms Fan Favorite Jutsus

Dragon Ball has energy attacks like the Kamehameha and Special Beam Cannon while One Piece has physical attacks such as King Kong Gun and Flying Dragon Blaze, with Naruto normally having its major attacks listed as "Jutsus". With the ninja powers allowing the warriors, good and evil alike, to perform some wild actions in the Shonen series' history, a new poll has arrived that asks the question of which technique has become the favorite of fans to spring from the mind of creator Masashi Kishimoto.

Things have changed pretty astronomically when it comes to jutsus since the Naruto franchise first began in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, with the Seventh Hokage getting his start by learning how to perform the Shadow Clone Jutsu technique thanks to a stolen scroll. While the move was originally forbidden in the Hidden Leaf Village, Uzumaki has certainly made it his own and has continued to use it in battle to this day. With the latest series introducing fans to the next generation of young ninjas, Boruto Uzumaki is now walking in his father's footsteps in more ways than one, having already learned how to use both the Shadow Clone Jutsu as well as fire off some Rasengans of his own.

Naruto Jutsus

The new Naruto Poll sees that the Shadow Clone Jutsu was able to take the top sport for the most beloved jutsu of the series thanks to the anime fans that took part in it, and while this might be predictable, some of the other powers on this list might come as a surprise considering how much less frequently we've seen them throughout the series:

Fans voted on what their favourite jutsu from the Naruto series, and the #ShadowCloneJutsu came out on top with over 195K votes🥇.



A grand total of 692,923 votes were registered.



🥈: Kamui (space–time ninjutsu)

🥉: The Infinite Tsukuyomi pic.twitter.com/UqifRPx5OT — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 6, 2023

While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has seen plenty of old favorites return, it has also introduced a number of new jutsus used by heroes and villains alike. Some of the most dangerous have been emanating from Eida, the former Kara member who is now a shaky ally with the Hidden Leaf Village. With the young woman having the power to make anyone fall in love with her, whether she likes it or not, and being able to see anything that has taken place in the world, Boruto and friends have some serious work to do when it comes to their new ally.

What has been your favorite jutsu that has arisen from the Naruto world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.