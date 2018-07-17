This ‘Naruto’ Fan Just Took Their Sasuke Love to a Whole New Level

The Naruto fandom has been real since the series fully began back in 1999, and has only grown more and more massive as the franchise and its characters have gorwn and evolved. Now, Naruto is so popular and influential that inspires fans to do some truly epic celebrations of the series – such as the example below:

This Reddit user spotted this car, which has clearly had its paint designed influenced by the Naruto saga. This fan wasn’t just content to express a love of Sasuke – he (or she) wanted to actually cruise through the streets like the Shinobi of the Shadows, which is not at all a bad theme for an automobile, if we’re being honest. This Sasuke design comes from Naruto: Shippuden, when the troubled Sasuke Uchiha was still hell bent on taking out his brother Itachi and avenging the slaughter of the Uchiha Clan. Sasuke famously became an outlaw during Shippuden‘s run – which is exactly the bad boy version of the character that so many fans know and love. Needless to say, we have yet to see the Boruto-era version of an adult Sasuke get this sort of representation and love – not that fans don’t love the matured version of the character, they just tend to miss the old Sasuke they came of age with.

However, if Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hasn’t been giving Naruto fans enough Sasuke love, then they may want to hang in there for these next episodes! Boruto is currently in the midst of its “Momoshiki Battle Arc,” and in the next episode, we’re going to see Naruto and Sasuke unite for an epic tag-team battle against a powerful new Otsutsuki foe. It will be a rare callback to the old Naruto series, which made major highlights out of Naruto and Sasuke either battling each other, or teaming up for some of the series’ most epic battles (see video above). So, if you’re the kind of Naruto fan who has the kind of Sasuke devotion seen above, then now is the time to tune into Boruto!

What do you think of that Sasuke car? Let us know in the comments!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations returns from break and resumes streaming this week on Crunchyroll and Hulu.