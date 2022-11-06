Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off

Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.

The whole thing goes down shortly after chapter two gets going. It is there fans watch as Sasuke meets a new ally, and JiJi is quite the boisterous fellow. During one of their labors, the newcomer manages to injure themselves, and that is where we get a taste of how Sakura fits into this manga.

Where Is Sakura Haruno?

Sasuke may be undercover in prison, but he is not the only Hidden Leaf ninja in the area. According to JiJi, there is a new doctor in the facility overseeing patients, and he is all too excited to see her given how beautiful she is.

THAT SAKURA TEASE JUST SHOW US PLSSS😩🥺!! #SasukeRetsuden pic.twitter.com/VThlCRwwKO — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 5, 2022

"There's a new doctor. A real sweetheart, easy on the eyes, and single to boot," JiJi reveals. As you can see above, he envisions a vague silhouette of the doctor while talking to Sasuke, and it is easy enough to make out their shape. Even with their features missing, the doctor in question is none other than Sakura Haruno. So while Sasuke is in prison, his wife is gathering intel from behind the scenes.

After all, it is easier to fight a war on two fronts than one, and there is only so much Sasuke can do as a prisoner. Sakura is privy to new information while working in the prison as an employee, and her skills as a doctor will introduce her to all sorts of people. If one of them knows anything about Naruto's mysterious illness, Sakura will find out, and Sasuke is there as backup should anything go wrong.

What do you think about the manga's nod to Sakura? Are you excited for Sasuke to meet up with his wife...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.