Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up Kakashi and Gai's Wild Vacation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is taking two wildly different paths in both its anime and its manga, as the Kara Organization plays a major role in the latter and all-new stories are playing out in the former. Recently, the Shonen franchise has begun not one but two new manga spin-offs with the first focusing on Sasuke during the era between Shippuden and the latest arc, and the second re-telling the tale that sees Kakashi, Gai, and Mirai venturing forth to find some magical healing springs.

At the end of Naruto: Shippuden, Might Gai demonstrated his wild abilities as he opened all of the gates and used the devastating power to come closer than any other Konoha ninja to defeating the villain known as Madara Uchiha. While he wasn't able to deliver the killing blow, with that strike being unleashed by Kagoya of the Otsusuki Clan, Gai played a pivotal role in defeating the Akatsuki but unfortunately was severely injured in the process. While Might Gai isn't completely out of the equation when it comes to ninja fights, he has mostly been relegated to a wheelchair, with this new spin-off following Kakashi attempting to find healing springs that might mend his permanent injuries.

Naruto: Steam Wars

In the new manga spin-off, Naruto: Konoha's Story – The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga, the story begins with Mirai facing off against a rogue ninja that has become such a threat to the Hidden Leaf Village, that all aspiring ninjas have received a mention of him in their guidebooks. Luckily, Mirai was able to buy enough time for both Shikamaru and Kakashi to finish off the assassin, causing a series of events in which the young ninja would be escorting both the Copycat Ninja and Might Gai on this new endeavor.

As fans of the Shonen franchise know, this story has already been adapted to the anime series, playing out in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, though it seems that the manga might be taking a few divergent paths from what we saw on the small screen.

