Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Sasuke's Classic Look

Naruto is currently in the midst of celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its anime adaptation for Masashi Kishimoto's original manga series, and one fan is helping to show off how far Sasuke Uchiha has come with a cosplay of one of the shinobi's classic looks! The franchise has come quite a long way since the anime debuted two decades ago, and with the sequel series' manga and anime getting ready for its next big phase, there's still plenty of more ground to cover. But there are a few characters that the franchise has only made more integral to central events over time.

Sasuke Uchiha continues to play a huge role in the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (even headlining a full anime adaptation of his special side story last month), and it's hard to think of what kind of impact the manga might have had without a character like him. Helping to remind fans that Sasuke has been cool since the very start of the series is a seriously cool cosplay from artist @savthekidd on Instagram showing off Sasuke's Chunin Exams makeover. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With Naruto's Anime

The original manga and anime run of Naruto might have come to an end a long time ago, but there are still ways to check out the celebrated series and catch up with everything. You can now find the anime streaming in its entirely with Crunchyroll and Hulu, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been continuing its story through new episodes of the sequel series releasing on a weekly basis. You can find the manga release of the sequel launching new chapters each month with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library too.

Quite a lot has happened to its central star, Naruto Uzumaki, since he began his journey all those years ago, and those troubles are still continuing in the sequel series. It's been the same for Sasuke as he's gone even further down his path of supporting Naruto directly, and as a result, he has been put at the center of some of the sequel's biggest fights so far. But that might not be the case for too much longer as things are getting even more intense.

