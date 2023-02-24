Naruto Finally Clues Sarada In on a Terrible Truth

The Code Arc might have just begun in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation, but the manga is far ahead of the events that are transpiring on the small screen. Following the death of Jigen, the Kara leader's right-hand man is out for revenge and is attempting to re-form the organization that has caused Konoha so many problems in this sequel series. Now, in the latest chapter, the Hidden Leaf Village is dealing with an unexpected threat from the inside and Sarada Uchiha has quite the bombshell dropped on her at the same time.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 78, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

The internal threat that faces Konoha now comes from Kawaki, the newest member of the Uzumaki Family who has decided that he will do anything to wipe the Otsutsuki off the Earth. While this goal might seem worthwhile on its face, there is the problem of Momoshiki residing in Boruto Uzumaki's body, and the former vessel has placed Naruto and Hinata into a pocket dimension to make sure that he is free to continue his mission.

When the news came down that Kawaki was trying to kill Boruto, Sarada was able to learn that the former Vessel had actually killed Boruto once before, with the son of the Seventh Hokage previously urging him to in the fight against Code. Learning this fact lights a fire under Sarada Uchiha, who comes into contact with both Boruto and Kawaki as the two fight to the death.

Sarada's Dark Discovery

Unfortunately for Sarada, she underestimated Kawaki's devotion to eliminating the Otsutsuki, even going so far as to nearly strike down the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura. Boruto was able to make a last-minute save, but in doing so, has seemed to have lost an eye in the process as the series seems to be making steps toward reaching the ominous future hinted at when the series first began.

Do you think Kawaki will ever reunite with Konoha and Team 7? Is the future unavoidable in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.